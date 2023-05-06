Natasha Anne Fischer, 31 of Dubuque passed away on April 30th, 2023.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a service will be held at 4:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 11, 2023, with location and time to be announced.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.