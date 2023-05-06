Natasha Anne Fischer, 31 of Dubuque passed away on April 30th, 2023.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a service will be held at 4:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 11, 2023, with location and time to be announced.
Natasha was born on July 15, 1991, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Michele (Kruser) Fischer. She was employed at Michelin (formerly Camso).
Natasha had a passion for gardening, fishing, animals, riding roller coasters and anything to do with getting her hands dirty. She was an avid Green Bay Packers and Cubs fan.
Natasha was a great confidant to friends and family and as a friend she was all in. She enjoyed life with family and considered her friends as family. She was a child at heart and had the adoration of her cousin’s and friend’s children. She was a creative soul and built many items from wood and created costumes for Halloween.
She is survived by her parents: Michele (Kruser) and Mark Fischer; her sister, Selena (Grant) Fischer; grandparents, Doris Fischer and John Kruser; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her Grandmother, Darlene (Clough) Kruser and Grandfather, John Fischer.
Thank you to Alea, Aubri, Jesse and any others who were there to enjoy life with her.
