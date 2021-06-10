SHERRILL, Iowa — Grace Annette Wehrspann, 85, of Sherrill, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
The Funeral Service for Grace will be 10:30 am Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Sherrill United Church of Christ, with Rev. Emily Blue officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. The service will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Grace was born December 4, 1935, in Dubuque, the daughter of Robert Arthur and Anita Lily Avery Buol.
On October 1, 1960, she married Allen “Shorty” Sidney Wehrspann in Westminster Presbyterian Church. He died April 4, 2005.
She was a 1953 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School.
Grace worked for Home Instead. Before marrying Allen, she worked at A.Y. McDonald Supply Company and Dubuque Supply Company.
She was a member of Sherrill United Church of Christ, where she played in the bell choir and taught Sunday school. She also taught at the Pioneer Club.
She enjoyed scrapbooking, reading, music, NASCAR and working jigsaw puzzles.
Survivors include one son, Terry (Laurie) Wehrspann, of Sherrill; two grandsons, Dominick Wehrspann and Jacob Wehrspann; one brother, Casper John “C.J.” (Leslie) Buol, of Oklahoma; and one sister, Judy (Bob) Curler, of Asbury; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Mark.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jeremiah, and a special thank you to Lydia Wehrspann for all of your love and care.
