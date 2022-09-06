PEOSTA, Iowa — Leon “Lee” Manternach, 75, of Peosta, Iowa, formerly of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 3, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Visitation for Lee will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, where a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is assisting the family with arrangements. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to the Reiff Funeral Home ATTN: The Lee Manternach Family, PO Box 430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
Lee was born July 23, 1947, the fourth child of 10 born to Peter and Laura (Reiter) Manternach in Monticello Hospital. He attended a one room country school for kindergarten, then St. Mary’s grade school and Aquin High School. He then attended Loras College for 2 years. After leaving college, he was drafted into the U.S. Army serving from 1967-1969 stationed in Ft. Bliss, TX, and later Fort Monmouth, NJ, where he was trained on coding equipment. He was sent to Germany for a year as a crypto-repairman.
In January, 1970, he was hired at John Deere Dubuque Works as an electronics technician on “the hill” where he remained for the next 34 years, retiring in November of 2003. He then worked as a plumber’s helper, worked for IAS in Cascade, drove dump truck for Dave Coyle and drove semi for Thompson Truck and Trailer.
Lee married Sue Loes in 1972 and of that union Kara, Jenni, Robby and Kelly were born. In 1990, he married Glinda Hovey Ernst and welcomed her three children Tracy, Michelle and Jared. They moved to rural Dubuque.
Lee is survived by his wife, Glinda Manternach; his children, Kara (Brian) Hickie, Jenni (Ted) Green, Rob (Abby) Manternach, Kelly (Shawn) Dolphin, Tracy (Terry) Thein, Michelle (Jeremy) Heiderscheit and Jared (Emily) Ernst; his grandchildren, Caden, Gannon and Ethan Hickie; Carter, Ellie and Josie Green; Carly, Leona and Elsie Manternach; Julia, Will and Drew Dolphin; Austin and Alyssa Blaser; Chloe and Jackson Thein; Nathan and Peter Heiderscheit; and Mckenzie and Easton Ernst; his six siblings, Sr. Julie Manternach OSF, Alan (Sharon) Manternach, Greg Manternach, Julie (Roger) Ripple, Randy (Debbie) Manternach, and Ed (Amy) Manternach; brother-in-law, Jay Brown; sister-in-law, JoAnn (Douglas) Latham, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his Father and Mother-in-law, Daryl and Geneva Hovey; two brothers, John Manternach and Herb “Cubby” Manternach; and one sister, Susie Brown.
The family wishes to thank Key West Ambulance for their quick response, Finley Hospital, Air Flight, University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Amie Wilson, Accura Health Care and Hospice of Dubuque.
