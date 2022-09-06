PEOSTA, Iowa — Leon “Lee” Manternach, 75, of Peosta, Iowa, formerly of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 3, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Visitation for Lee will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, where a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is assisting the family with arrangements. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to the Reiff Funeral Home ATTN: The Lee Manternach Family, PO Box 430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.