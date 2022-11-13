Raymond “Ray” C. Reynolds, 90, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on November 10th, 2022, at 2:57 p.m. at Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation in Dubuque.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Pastor Matt Agee officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday November 15th at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory. Private family burial will be at Linwood Cemetery.

