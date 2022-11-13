Raymond “Ray” C. Reynolds, 90, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on November 10th, 2022, at 2:57 p.m. at Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation in Dubuque.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Pastor Matt Agee officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday November 15th at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory. Private family burial will be at Linwood Cemetery.
Raymond was born on February 26th, 1932, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Leslie and Elsie (Hadley) Reynolds. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Darlene Oertel Reynolds on March 24th, 1956, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dubuque. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1953-1954 in the Korean Conflict.
Ray worked at Hansel Construction building homes before becoming a supervisor at John Deere in the foundry. After his retirement from John Deere, he worked at Weldon Tire in Dubuque for 25 years.
He loved his wife and daughters more than anything; and adored his granddaughters and his great-grandchildren greatly. Ray would do anything for anyone if he thought they needed his help. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, watching golf, playing the slots at the casino, his Iowa Hawkeye Football games and western movies.
Those left to remember Ray are his daughters Pam (Tom) Martens of Dixon, Missouri and Vicky (Dan) Kern of Galena, IL, granddaughters Sarah and Jennifer, and three great-grandchildren Arianna, Aleahla, and Joshua.
Ray is reunited with his wife and love of his life Darlene, his parents Leslie and Elsie, his grandson Andrew Martens, and his sister June.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to Hospice of Dubuque in Ray’s name.
Thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, the nurses and staff at Ennoble, his daughters who cared for their father, and John and Dee Sanner for their wonderful friendship over the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.