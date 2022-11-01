DYERSVILLE, Iowa — James R., “Jim” Nadermann, 87, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Good Neighbor Society at Marietta’s Place, Manchester, Iowa.
Visitation will be held 3 — 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where the American Legion Post #137 will hold a service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 — 10 a.m., at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial to follow in the church cemetery where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post #137. Rev. Philip Agyei will officiate.
Jim was born March 19, 1935, in Dyersville, Iowa the son of Matthew and Eleanora (Beckman) Nadermann. He married Constance Sarris on February 21, 1957 in Dyersville.
Jim attended school in Dyersville and received an Associate’s Degree in Marketing at Northeast Iowa Community College. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He was a member of the American Legion Post #137.
Before retiring, he was a foreman at Tri-State Paving Company, and worked at Dubuque Packing Company, Schiltz Construction, and the Dyersville Commercial.
Survivors include his daughters, Joanie Nadermann of Houston, TX, Kim (Don) Knepper of Dyersville, IA, grandchildren: Katie (Alan) Stillmunkes, Dana (Kevin) Johnson, and Tyler Knepper, great-grandchildren: Olivia and Alaina Stillmunkes, Henry, Nora, and Nolan Johnson, siblings: Tom (Helen) Nadermann, Germaine Reed, and a sister-in-law, Angie Irwin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, John and Vasiliki Sarris, his wife, Connie in 2013, infant son, Matthew James Nadermann, siblings: Elmer (Juanita) Nadermann, Leo (Dorothy) Nadermann, Lavern (Agnes) Nadermann, Robert (Jenny) Nadermann, Eileen (Sylvester) Rauen, Imelda Smith, Bernice (Dean) Garretson, in-laws, Bob Reed,and Chuck Reed.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ellen Kennedy Living Center and at Marietta’s Place in Manchester for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis Xavier Basilica or the Dyersville Foundation at MercyOne Hospital in Dyersville.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com or send cards to Kramer Funeral Home 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040 in care of the deceased name.
