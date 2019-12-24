John A. Bohy, St. Donatus, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Bellevue Community High School West Gym, Bellevue, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, and 9:30 a.m Friday until time of services at the gym.
John B. Cacioppo, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, The Pointe Outreach Center, 5650 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Norma M. Denlinger, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Grand River Center, River Room. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
John L. Gansen, Epworth, Iowa — Gathering: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth.
Lucille D. Kaiser, Dickeyville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis., and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rose M. Kehrli, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ryan, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
LeRoy A. Kelchen, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Anna M. Kramer, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Cathedral of St. Raphael, 231 Bluff St. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Carl Kuehl, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Garnavillo. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 Industrial S. Park Road, Garnavillo, and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, until time of services at the church.
Patricia A. Pfohl, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, Cathedral of St. Raphael. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Raphael T. Riniker, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester, Iowa. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Dale Marshall, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
David A. Radloff, Dickeyville, Wis. — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral, 231 Bluff St.
Larry Scott, West Union, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service, West Union.
Edith M. Tisdale, Blue River, Wis. — Services: Noon Friday, Dec. 27, Kendall Funeral Home, Boscobel. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Dawn S. Woodhouse, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.