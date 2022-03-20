Thomas Helling Telegraph Herald Mar 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thomas “Tom” Helling, 78, of Dubuque, died on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, April 2, at Mt. Calvary Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Man sentenced to probation for payroll theft from Dubuque business 'So much more to Liam': Hazel Green boy with Down syndrome brings joy to family 3rd candidate files to run for Dubuque County attorney Dubuque eatery among top 10 burger joints in Iowa for 2nd year Dubuque group voices concern over automated waste collection