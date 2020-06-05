Loras Collins, 95, of Dubuque, formerly of Zwingle passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Bethany Home, surrounded by the love of family and Bethany Staff.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6th, at St. Joseph’s Key West Church. We remind you to practice the social distancing guidelines that have been set and please wear a mask requested by the family.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday June 6, at St. Joseph Key West Church with Fr. Rod Allers officiating. The funeral Mass will be live streamed on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook Page. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery with graveside services.
William Joseph “Loras” Collins was born on October 8, 1924, the eldest son of Roy and Katie (Laughlin) Collins. He grew up on the family farm west of Zwingle with his brothers Ray and Jim. He attended Zwingle school and graduated from St. Columbkille High School in 1942. Dad married Mom (Catherine Ryan) on August 5, 1946, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek, Iowa, and she preceded him in death on May 22, 2013.
After 27 years, Dad retired from the Dubuque Packing Company in 1982. He and Mom also farmed together on the farm they purchased from his uncle Patrick Laughlin until they moved to Dubuque in 1998. The farm was recognized as a Century Farm and remains in the family today.
He was a charter member of the LaMotte Knights of Columbus and is a life member of the LaMotte/Key West Council #4236. He was a former active member of Assumption Parish in Sylvia Switch, where he served as a lector, usher, choir member and on the parish council. Dad also served as secretary of the Otter Creek Township School Board for 15 years, and he and Mom were members of the Jackson County Farm Bureau, Zwingle Senior Citizens and Garryowen Senior Citizens. Dad was on the committee to create the Zwingle Recreation Association and served as President, Secretary and an active board member for many years. Dad and Mom worked side by side many others to ensure the success of the Rec Area.
Dad had a great love for baseball. He played, coached, and managed teams for many years. His accomplishments included coaching the Zwingle Babe Ruth & Prairie League Teams for over 15 years, being named Manager of the Year in the Tri-State Classics League in 1983, also was named coach of the South Team for the annual Telegraph Herald Games in 1987. In 1979, the Zwingle Recreation Baseball Field was named “The Loras Collins Field” in his honor, and in 2001 he was inducted into the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame.
Dad was a loving husband and caregiver for Mom. He was a proud father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great-grandfather, and friend to many. He loved to sing, especially for the residents of Bethany Home on Christmas and Saint Patrick’s Day. He also enjoyed watching old Westerns, reading, playing Euchre, and watching his beloved Chicago Cubs. Dad had attended the 1945 World Series in Chicago. He remained a die-hard fan through their struggling years. He predicted that the Cubs would rebuild resulting in the 2016 World Series win.
He is survived by his daughters Colleen (Jim) Ehr, Sharon (Jim/Gene) Foust, and Marilyn (Jack) Lawler; his favorite daughter-in-law, Anita Collins (son Rick, deceased); eleven grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; fourteen step-great grandchildren; and one step great great granddaughter; his brother, Ray Collins; sisters-in-law, Darlene Collins and Millie Ryan; along with many nieces and nephews.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents; two grandsons, Keith Foust and Jeff Evers; a brother, Jim Collins; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A Loras Collins memorial fund has been established.
Our family extends our deep appreciation to each and every Bethany Home employee, for their love, friendship, and exceptional care given to our Dad over the years, and to the residents of Bethany who became Dad’s friends; to Hospice of Dubuque and to our extended family for supporting us with love, encouragement and prayers.