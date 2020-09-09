CUBA CITY, Wis. — Marcella M. Hartung, 93, of Cuba City, WI, and formerly Galena, IL, passed away Sept 6, 2020, at Epione Pavilion, Cuba City.
She was born March 13, 1927, in LaMotte, IA, to Nicholas and Margaret (Hingtgen) Koos. She married Joseph Hartung on November 24, 1948, and he preceded her in death on January 23, 1993.
While in grade school, she learned to play the accordion and in high school, she took up playing the trombone, which her brothers nicknamed “The pig chaser.” Throughout Marcella’s life, she loved music of all kinds. She especially enjoyed singing along and tapping her foot to country music. She also enjoyed dancing to polka tunes. Marcella loved to go shopping with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles, collecting antiques, baking pies, chocolate chip cookies and making her famous “scotcheroo” bars. Marcella was passionate about gardening and had beautiful flower beds. When taking pencil in hand, she could draw a replica of her favorite flower nearly perfectly. She was highly creative and occasionally took to writing poetry. Marcella enjoyed life and most of all she liked to laugh and have fun. She always used to say, “Do the right thing and remember “Mum’s the Word.”
Marcella is survived by five children, Kenneth (Donna) Hartung, of Shullsburg, WI, Lois Bollman (fiance’ Jeff Olds), of Lena, IL, Marsha (Doug) Knuckey, of Apple River, IL, JoAnn (John) Hundertmark, of Rockford, IL, and Dennis (Betsy) Hartung, of Bloomington, IL; seventeen grandchildren, Valerie (Brian) Durr, Adrian (Katie Lynn) Hartung, Jennifer (Bradley) Walker, Matthew (Laurel) Hartung, Angela (Kyle) Hunter, Joshua Bollman, Jacob (Samantha) Bollman, Maranda (Jared) Wendt, Michelle Knuckey, Kristin Knuckey, Michael (Christalee) Martin, Mitchell (fiance’ Lindsey Trevarthen) Martin, Marcus Martin, Amanda (Aaron) Kaney, Andrea (Brooke) Zammuto, Mia Hartung and Bailey Hartung; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Kay Hartung.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Gary and Carl Hartung; two grandsons, Noah and Christopher Hartung; twin great-grandsons, Tyler and Ethan Walker; four sisters, Bernice Koos, Mary Tranel, Coletta Koos and a sister in infancy; four brothers, Alvin, Lawrence, Irvin and Nicholas Koos.
The family would like to thank Furlong Funeral Chapel and the staff at Epione Pavilion Nursing Home for their dedication and care of Marcella over the past years.
