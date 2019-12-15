DAVENPORT, Iowa — Eugene “Gene” D. Ambort, 69, of Davenport, Iowa, formerly of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Country Manor in Davenport.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home in Potosi, Wis., where visitation will precede services from 9 until 11 a.m. Inurnment will be in St. Andrew’s Cemetery. Memorials in Gene’s honor may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Gene was born on February 28, 1950, in Platteville, Wis., the son of James and Marie (Winkler) Patzner. On October 1, 1970, he married Rebecca Allen. He later married Edith “Kathie” Switzer on March 16, 2012, in Blue Grass, Iowa. Prior to his retirement in 2010, Gene worked for 33 years at John Deere Works, Davenport. In his earlier years, he was an avid trap shooter and member of the Izaak Walton League. Gene enjoyed drag racing and was a car enthusiast his entire life.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Kathie Ambort, of Blue Grass, Iowa; his sons, Scott (Karen) Ambort, of Long Grove, Iowa, Chris (Sarah Lecander) Ambort, of Milan, Ill., Jason Ambort, of Davenport; stepdaughter, Amanda Switzer, of Metairie, La.; five grandchildren, Taylor, Alexis, Mason, Hazel, Lilli; step-grandsons, Charles and Daniel Switzer; siblings, Bob (Bonnie) Ambort, of LaCrosse, Wis., Cindy (Dan) Liebfried, of Tennyson, Wis., Dave (Beth) Ambort, of Potosi, Wis., Lisa (Neil Friederick) Ambort, of Potosi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Patzner, Reuben and Marie Ambort.
