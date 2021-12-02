DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Verna Mae C. Burkle, 93, of Dyersville passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at her home.
Visitation will be held from 2 — 8 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9 — 10 am at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
Verna Mae was born September 25, 1928, in Petersburg, Iowa the daughter of Lawrence and Margaret (Mensen) Honkomp. She married Walter Burkle on November 25, 1948, in Petersburg. Together they farmed and raised 13 children just east of Dyersville. In her younger years, Verna Mae enjoyed golfing and bowling. She also liked playing cards.
Survivors include her children: Mary Ann (Richard) Recker, Linda Chambers, Elaine (Dave) Schieltz, Donna (Dave) Riniker, Mark (Karla), Glen (Kathy), Earl (Barb), Marv (Diane), Merle (Pam), Karla (Wayne) Dille, Bill, and Lee (Michelle); a daughter-in-law, Judy Burkle; 38 grandchildren, 67 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; in-laws: Doris (Alvin) Hermsen, Harold (Gladys) Burkle, Rose Ann Burkle, and Lorraine Burkle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Walter in 2017, a son, Neal in 2015, son-in-law, Norm Chambers in 2018; a grandson-in-law, Rich Mitchell in 2019, a brother, Gilbert (Helen) (Bernice Steffen) Honkomp; in-laws: Lorraine (Joe) Stephan, Charles (Luetta) Burkle, George (Thelma) Burkle, Bernard and Leon (Theresa) Burkle, Betty (John Gassmann and Jerome Hermsen) Gassmann and Gerald Burkle.