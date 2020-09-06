Richard A. “Dick” (“Squeaks”) Roth, 92, of Dubuque, died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Ennoble Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection with Rev. Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. Due to the Dubuque city ordinance, masks are required at the visitation and the Mass. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Dick’s family. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Dick was born on March 14, 1928, in East Dubuque, IL, son of Albert P. and Leila (Ashby) Roth.
He graduated from East Dubuque High School in 1946, and served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1948, stationed in Italy.
Dick and Helen were married on August 23, 1952, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pocahontas, IA.
Dick was employed by the Illinois Central Railroad, serving as a bridge tender on the Mississippi River bridge at Dubuque for 37 years. He retired in 1988.
Dick was a long-time parishioner of Church of the Resurrection. He greatly enjoyed time spent with family, especially activities with his grandchildren. His favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, bowling, hunting morels, rooting for the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes and gambling at the casino and the dog track.
Dick is survived by his wife, Helen; daughters, Laura Feil, of Maquoketa, IA, and Linda (Terry) Kane, of Encinitas, CA; grandchildren, Allison (Ryan) Moore, of Parker, CO, Kristina Feil, of Centennial, CO, Rachele (Ryan) Burton, of Littleton, CO, and Nathan (Megan Nadkarni) Kane, of Brooklyn, NY; great-granddaughter, Riley Burton; brother, Keith Roth, of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marcella (Dick) Clark, June (Bob) Shannon and Betty Lou (Ed) Bannon; and son-in-law, Dennis (“Bear”) Feil.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to your favorite charitable organization.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Dick’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.