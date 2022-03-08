GALENA, Ill. — Geraldine A. “Gerry” Anthony, 88, of Galena, died on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, at St. Walter Catholic Church in Roselle.

Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you