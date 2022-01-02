Jean A. Boots, 75, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away unexpectedly at Manor Care on Tuesday, December 28.
Family and friends may gather from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Per request of the family, face coverings must be worn.
Jean was born August 6, 1946, in Dubuque, Iowa to Kenneth Nicks and Mary (Pottebaum) Nicks. She attended Dubuque Senior High School, graduating as part of the Class of 1964. On August 5, 1977, Jean married Tommy L. Boots at Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque. Throughout her life Jean worked as a cook and baker at Lady of Lourdes, the Ryan House, Stonehill Care Center and Ecumenical Towers. Jean will be remembered as a wife, a mother, an aunt and a good friend to all who knew her. She enjoyed family trips, gardening, reading and crafting. She had a good sense of humor and always enjoyed visiting with those she cared about. She loved animals, especially her cat.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Boots of Dubuque, one aunt, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Tommy L. Boots, on April 4, 2014, her parents Kenneth Nicks and Mary (Pottebaum) Nicks and sister, Diane Nicks, all of Dubuque.
Jean’s family would like to thank the staff of Manor Care in Dubuque for their thoughtful care over the last few years.