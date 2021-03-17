Carol L. Lorenz, 73, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held in June and will be announced. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2569 John F. Kennedy Road, is assisting the family.
Carol L. Lorenz, 73, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held in June and will be announced. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2569 John F. Kennedy Road, is assisting the family.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.