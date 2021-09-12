Marilyn Bingham Telegraph Herald Sep 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALENA, Ill. — Marilyn Bingham, 91, of Galena, died Sunday, April 5, 2020.A celebration of life will be held at noon Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Grey Eagle Pavilion at Galena Recreation Park.Furlong Funeral Chapel, of Galena, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Galena-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today TH Farm Families of Year: Guttenberg beef farmer builds happy life amid tragedy One dead, one injured in Jones County crash Ask Amy: Grandparents resent entitled child’s drama COVID-19 spreading throughout Dubuque County, as vaccinations remain below officials' targets Margie M. Schumacher