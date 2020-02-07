PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Debra J. Slaats, 63, of Platteville, Wis., passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at home of natural causes.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., with Father Ken Frisch officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, February 8, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis.
Debra was born on June 4, 1956, to Merlin and Doris (Hollander) Slaats in Cuba City. She was a graduate of Cuba City High School and UW-Platteville and worked and later retired from the Platteville Public Library. Debra enjoyed her pets, jewelry, jazz music and volunteered at the Platteville Senior Center and Holy Ghost School in Dickeyville, Wis. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Debra is survived by her parents, Merlin and Doris Slaats, of Cuba City; four siblings, Randy (Carol) Slaats, of Cuba City, Renee (Curt) Taylor, of New Glarus, Wis., Ron (Laura) Slaats, of Kieler, Wis., and Lori (Doug) McKinley, of Potosi, Wis.; six nieces, Nikki, Jessie, Christy, Brittany, Bethany and Ella; five nephews, Blake, Brandon, Trey, Wyatt and Connor; a great-niece, Alayna; three great-nephews, Parker, Brendan and Jaxon; along with aunts, uncles friends and her beloved dog, Cray.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, aunts and uncles.
In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be given to the Platteville Senior Center or the Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.