Joan Marie Heitz, 84, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2021, at Bethany Home in Dubuque.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. Joseph Key West Church. with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Please remember to wear your mask and if you are unable to attend, a live-stream of the funeral Mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.
Joan was born on June 17, 1936, the daughter of Francis and Loretta (Pauly) Loes. She graduated from Visitation Academy in Dubuque. Joan married Carl Heitz on October 12, 1957, at Saint Joseph Key West Catholic Church and they spent 52 years together, taking many road trips and enjoying monthly card parties with friends. Joan also spent many days at the ballparks with Carl, watching him play and coach Prairie League ball. Over the years, Joan kept books for several Dubuque businesses, however, she took the most pride in maintaining a spotless home and being a Mom/Nana/Grandma to her children and grandchildren. Joan also enjoyed being outside, petting her kitties and working in her flower beds.
Those left to cherish her memory include her five children, Cynthia (Lynn B.) Fuller, of Dubuque, Mark (Julie) Heitz, of St. Donatus, Lanny (Tanie) Heitz, of Laramie, WY, Dale (Marilyn) Heitz, of Sherrill, Daniel (Pamela) Heitz, of Ouray, CO; 10 grandchildren, Lynn H. “Tut” (Alison) Fuller, Thomas Fuller, Chad Heitz, Carrie (Zachary) Hermsen, Cody Heitz, Kyle (Sommer) Heitz, Stephanie Heitz, Lauren (Tyler) Heggie, Courtney Heitz and Curtis Heitz; two step-grandchildren, Michael (Katie) Krantz and Elizabeth (Brenden) McCrudden; seven great-grandchildren, Madeleine, Hadley, Lynn J., Halle, Lucas, Carson and Claire; two step-great-grandchildren, Trevor, Logan, Daxton; her siblings, Paul (Janice) Loes, John (Rosalie) Loes and Marian Newman; and in-laws, Bruce (Mary Lou) Heitz and Anna Mae LeConte; along with many nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl, in 2010; a sister, Jane Reilly; and two brothers-in-law, Gerald Newman and Richard LeConte.
In lieu of flowers, a Joan Heitz memorial fund has been established.
Joan’s family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Home and Hospice for the care and support they gave to her, especially during this COVID year.