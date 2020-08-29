LANCASTER, Wis. — Monroe L. Snyder, age 89, of Lancaster, Wis., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Lancaster Health Services, in Lancaster.
He was born February 1, 1931, in Beetown Township, the son of Kenneth and Alice (Meighan) Snyder. Monroe graduated from Lancaster High School in 1949. He was drafted into the United States Army, and honorably served during the Korean Conflict. On December 26, 1953, he was united into marriage to Betty R. Funk. Monroe was employed at Dubuque Packing Company for 30 years. He was later employed as a truck driver for Kowalski Kieler in Lancaster, where he earned the nick name “MO”, which was displayed on the truck he drove. Betty and Monroe enjoyed many years of snowmobiling with their friends. He also had his pilot license and flew his own Cessna 170 airplane. Monroe enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, bingo and a good game of cards. In retirement, Betty and Monroe enjoyed spending winters in Texas.
Surviving is his loving wife of 68 years, Betty; their daughter, Peggy (Jim) Warren; two grandsons, Erich (Michelle) and Eli (Maria Louisa “Lulu”) Warren; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Magdaline, Elijah, Luci, and Ezra; a brother, Darrell (Eleanor) Snyder; a sister, Darlene (Eugene “Gene”) Myers; a brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Funk; two sisters-in-law, Sharon (Jack) Gruender and Karen (Larry) Kane; and many nieces and nephews.
Monroe was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Mandel (Millie) and Stanley (Raeann) Funk; two sisters-in-law, Mary (Matt) Frye and Rosie Funk; a niece, Connie Silvers; and a great-nephew, Jason Tracy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster, with Rev. Mark Dieter officiating. Burial with military honors will be held in Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may call on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family.
