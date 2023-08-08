NEWHALL, Iowa — Lorelai Victoria Shepherd, 15, of Newhall, Iowa, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. A visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023, at Saint John Lutheran Church: 306 2nd Street E, Newhall, Iowa 52315. The Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023, at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. By visiting www.cedarmemorial.com you may share your thoughts, memories, and condolences with Lorelai’s family.

Surviving are her loving parents, Kevin and Brittany Shepherd of Newhall, IA; two brothers, Joseph Shepherd of Newhall, IA; and Dominick (Fiancé Addison) Shepherd of Des Moines, IA; grandparents, Frank (Karla) Shepherd of Dubuque, IA; special companions, her cats, Marshall and Azrael; along with her loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends who have shown support to the Shepherd family.

