NEWHALL, Iowa — Lorelai Victoria Shepherd, 15, of Newhall, Iowa, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. A visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023, at Saint John Lutheran Church: 306 2nd Street E, Newhall, Iowa 52315. The Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023, at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. By visiting www.cedarmemorial.com you may share your thoughts, memories, and condolences with Lorelai’s family.
Surviving are her loving parents, Kevin and Brittany Shepherd of Newhall, IA; two brothers, Joseph Shepherd of Newhall, IA; and Dominick (Fiancé Addison) Shepherd of Des Moines, IA; grandparents, Frank (Karla) Shepherd of Dubuque, IA; special companions, her cats, Marshall and Azrael; along with her loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends who have shown support to the Shepherd family.
She was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Regina Burkart.
Lorelai was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on April 21, 2008, the beloved daughter of Kevin and Brittany Shepherd. She had just finished her freshman year at Benton Community High School where she participated on the dance team and enjoyed hanging out with her friends. Lorelai enjoyed shopping, swimming, driving, reading, and traveling. She filled the lives of those she touched with her exuberant strength, positivity, love, and laughter.
Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of Lorelai, celebrate the good memories you have of her. She was a gift. Lorelai will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile, and caring personality.
The family would like to thank all the staff, nurses, and physicians at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital for all their love, support, and tender care given to Lorelai.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.