FARLEY, Iowa — LaVonne D. Biermann, 84, of Farley, Iowa passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa with her son Jeff and “adopted daughter” Donna Schlichte by her side.
Private family services for LaVonne will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday March 12, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Concelebrating will be Rev. Carl Ries. The services will be live streamed on the St. Elizabeth Facebook page. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa. The Reiff funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; LaVonne Biermann family, P.O. Box 99, Farley, Iowa 52046
She was born February 4, 1937 in Worthington, Iowa, daughter of Emil and Mildred (Gudenkauf) Jaeger. She graduated from the 8th grade at St. Paul’s Catholic School in Worthington. She was united in marriage to Robert Biermann on August 3, 1957 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 5, 2021.
In her younger days, she enjoyed sewing, camping, fishing, bowling and cooking for her family. Her Rhubarb Custard Meringue Pie and potato salad were some of her family favorites. In her later years she enjoyed going to the casino to play penny slot machines. The time spent with her family and her puppy, Molly were the most special to her.
LaVonne was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish and the Altar and Rosary Society in Farley.
She is survived by her son, Jeff (Jean) Biermann of Cascade, IA; four granddaughters, Melissa (Corey) Schulz of Waseca, MN, Amy (Adam) Hoffman of Maquoketa, Ashley (John) Garde of Dubuque, and Trisha (Mitch) Knipper of Earlville; four great grandchildren; her in-laws, Don (Janet) Biermann of Dubuque, LeRoy (Shirley) Biermann of Peosta, Ken (Donna) Biermann of Farley, Paul (Kathy) Biermann of Epworth, Marilyn (Dave) Hawkins of Cascade, Mark Biermann of Dubuque and Doris Biermann of Epworth,
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dan Biermann, a daughter, Geri Kay (Ralph) Clemen; brothers and spouses, Donald (Nadine and Kay) Jaeger, Louie (Rita) Jaeger; sisters and brother-in-laws, Mary Lou (Francis) Schilling, Betty (Walter) Steger, Ann (Mark) Winter, Janice Staner and Dave Biermann; and her father and mother-in-law, Ray and Dorothy (Ries) Biermann.
The family request no flowers, gifts or statuary items. Any memorial gifts given in LaVonne’s name will be gifted to St. Joseph’s Church.
The family would like to thank Bob and LaVonne’s past and present neighbors for all their help over the years, also to staff of Hospice of Dubuque and the entire staff at Stonehill Care Center.
A video tribute may be viewed and condolences sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.