CLERMONT, Iowa — Mary Steffens, 91, of Clermont, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at West Clermont Lutheran Church in Clermont. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, also at the church, where an additional visitation will precede services from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow at Gods Acres in Clermont.
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Clermont is helping the family with arrangements.