Paula Marie Hefel, 53, of Dubuque, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. A funeral service for Paula will follow the conclusion of the visitation at 7 p.m. with Deacon Mike Ellis officiating. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Paula was born August 24, 1966, in Dubuque, the daughter of Dennis and Lynda (Baum) Post. She married John Selchert and they later divorced. On June 20,1998, she married Michael J. Hefel, together they shared many memories and special years. She worked at Iowa State Correctional Facility on Elm Street. Paula loved her trips to the dog track and watching her favorite sports teams, the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Green Bay Packers. She also cherished time with her family, specifically her grandchildren, who called her “Nana.”
Survivors include her husband, Mike; father, Dennis Post; sons, Andy (Christina) Selchert and Nick (fiance, Ashley Quick) Selchert; step son, Aaron (Jenna) Hefel; brothers, Bill Post and Branden (Danielle) Post; grandchildren, Carson, Averie, Nash, and Bexlee; her caregiver and best friend, Mandy; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother and grandparents.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Paula’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.