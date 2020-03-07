DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Darrel P. Streif, 89, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his beloved home in Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation for Darrel will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 4 p.m., and the Farley American Legion Post #656 services will be held at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue after 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial for Darrel will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa, with Rev. Dennis Quint presiding. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa, with full military honors accorded by the Farley American Legion Post #656.
He was born July 14, 1930, on the family farm in Bankston, Iowa, son of George and Mary (Reinsbach) Streif. He attended country school and graduated from St. Clements High School in Bankston, Iowa. Darrel was a veteran, having served in the United States Army during the Korean War, and received an honorable discharge as a Corporal. On October 26, 1963, he was united in marriage to Lorraine D. Oppelt at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque, IA. She preceded him in death on November 19, 2003.
Darrel worked as a telephone repairman at the former General Telephone Company for 41 years. After his retirement, he enjoyed gathering each morning with his former co-workers for coffee, taking rides around the Dyersville area with his wife until her death, and spending time with his two grandchildren. Nothing was enjoyed more by Darrel than a far too large bowl of ice cream with the neighbor kids or his grandchildren, good conversation and the great outdoors.
He was known as a dedicated friend, husband, father and grandfather. Those who knew him remember him as a good-humored man, who would lend a hand to anyone. In the years after the death of his wife, he spent countless hours building birdhouses, gardening, and watching his grandchildren play in and around his home.
Darrel was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville, Iowa. He was also a member of the Farley American Legion Post #656.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Joe) Hance, of Palo, IA; two grandchildren, Ellie and Joe Hance; three sisters, Sr. Mildred Streif, of Farmington Hills, MI, Laura Streif, of Stockton, IL, and Donna Streif, of Dubuque, IA; four sisters-in-law, Charlene Kraus, Lois (LeRoy) Weidemann, DiAnn Oppelt, and Pat Oppelt, all of Dubuque, IA; brother-in-law, Eddie Breitbach, of Asbury, IA; and dear family friend DeLoras Forman, of Dubuque, IA.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one brother, Edward Streif; three sisters, Alice (Gilbert) Wilwert-Oeth, Marion (Wayne) Kirmse, and Arlene Breitbach; sisters-in-law, Margaret Oppelt, and Carol (Jerry) Schueller; brothers-in-law, Petter Oppelt Jr., Robert Oppelt, Charleton Oppelt, and John Kraus.
A Darrel P. Streif Memorial Fund has been established.
