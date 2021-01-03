Maxine Ruth Henry, 92, of Dubuque, and formerly of Marquette, Iowa, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, at Hawkeye Care Center. A family graveside committal service will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in McGregor, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is in charge of arrangements.
Maxine was born on June 22, 1928, in South Dakota, the daughter of John and Edna (Weidenbach) Abbott. She married Charles Henry on April 15, 1947, and he preceded her in death in 1996. Maxine enjoyed the Chicago Cubs and Bulls and animals, especially her cats.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (David) Russett, of Asbury; daughter-in-law, Ann Henry; four grandchildren, Renee (Steve) Davis, Jay Remy, Denise (Valrie) Carpenter and Chad (Marisela) Mitchley; eight great-grandchildren, Kirsten, Karrah, Kasey, Riley, Casper, Freya, Henry and Hugo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; her son, Richard Henry; her daughter, Jo Anne Whitt; her sister, Mary Jane Larsen; and a special friend, Robert Hinkel.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hawkeye Care Center, especially Amy and Courtney, for all their care they gave to Maxine.