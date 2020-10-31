CLINTON, Iowa — Veda Lee Smith, 82, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away at Prairie Hills Assisted Living with family by her side on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Funeral services will occur at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, at Lemke Funeral Homes — South Chapel (2610 Manufacturing Dr.). A visitation will occur from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 2, at Lemke Funeral Homes — South Chapel. An additional visitation will occur one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday. Burial takes place at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.
Veda was born October 1, 1938, in Dyersville, Iowa, the daughter of William and Erma (Scott) Cooksley. Veda was united in marriage to James E. Smith on February 26, 1957, in Epworth, Iowa.
