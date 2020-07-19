James Joseph “Jimbo” Bushman, 81, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday July 12, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Private graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, with full military honors accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard and American Legion Post #6. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is in charge of arrangements.
Jim was born on December 16, 1938, in Dubuque, the son of Joseph and Mae (Gerleman) Bushman.
Jim and Barbara Coates were united in marriage on May 9, 1964, and shared 56 years together. He served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1960 in Korea. After his service to our Nation, he returned to Dubuque and began his career at Dubuque John Deere Tractor Works. He worked there for 30 years retiring in 1996 and was a member of the United Auto Workers Local #94.
Jim loved to spend time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time at “The Shop” with his son Roger and his brothers. There was always a project going on, a tractor to be worked on, a construction project, and of course cutting grass.
Those left to cherish Jim’s memory include his wife, Barbara; his son, Roger (Laura) Bushman; his daughter, Dana (Dustin) Rector, both of Dubuque; grandchildren, Kylie Rector (Jesse Schmitt & daughter Avery), Kendra Bushman, Kameron Rector and Kolton Rector; a great-grandson, Connor Schmitt; his siblings, Richard Bushman, Joseph (Sandy) Bushman, Gary Bushman, David Bushman, Roseann (Pete) Wilson, Steve (Sue) Bushman, Gene Bushman and Mary (James) York; a sister-in-law, Diane Bushman; brothers-in-law, Ronnie (Bonnie) Coates and Bob (Lisa) Coates; sister-in-law, Sue Coates; along with nieces and nephews and Jim’s many friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Howard; his mother and father-in-law, Delmont and Dorothy Coates; and a brother-in-law, Richard Coates.
Memorials in Jim’s name may be given to the Key West Fire Department.
Jim’s family would like to thank Dr. Matthew Kirkendall and his nurse Kate, Dr. Ron Iverson and the nurses and staff at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, especially the ICU unit for all the wonderful care they gave to Jim.