BERNARD, Iowa — Mary Kathleen “Kay” Molony, 83 of Bernard, Iowa passed away February 5, 2022.
Kay was born February 18, 1938, in Bernard, daughter of James A. and Mary (McCormick) Molony. She attended elementary school at Oak Grove #6 country school which still stands on her home property. Kay graduated in 1955 from St. Martins High School in Cascade, Iowa. She was active in the school/church choir and consistently received superior ratings in “developing a Christlike character.”
Kay was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Garryowen, active in the Rosary Society, Irish Breakfasts, and tirelessly donated her time researching Garryowen’s history for the 150th celebration.
Kay enjoyed living and working with her brothers on the family farm. She cared for her mother as well as her brothers as they aged. They worked as a team and were successful and respected farmers. In 2015, the siblings established the charitable Molony Family Foundation to support community projects and education efforts.
Kay might have been considered the “quiet” partner, but her input was always considered in decision-making. She was an especially good judge of character, and this served the partnership well over the years.
Private services will be held at Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, IA with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be alongside her brothers at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Garryowen, Iowa.
Kay is survived by her goddaughter, Anastasia “Staci” Molony (Dave Klimek) of Bernard, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Donnie and Jimmy, along with several aunts and uncles.
Staci would like to thank Laura Kurt Reiss for her professionalism, compassion and kindness in Kay’s final days/ hours.