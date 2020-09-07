Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Gregory J. Doeden, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Monte R. Dundee, Postville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Postville fairgrounds.
David E. Frommelt, formerly of Dubuque — Services: 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Joyce A. Kramer, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 5131 Sherrill Road. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. today at the church.
Alberta M. Mercer, Stockton, Ill. — Services: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mary A. Norpel, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Richard A. Roth, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.