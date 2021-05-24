Harold F. Bausch, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, St. Clements Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Peter D. Beaves, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Lacoma Golf Club, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque.
Helen A. Bellmann, Durango, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque.
David A. Duda, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Celebration of life: Noon Sunday at the funeral home.
David J. Duve, Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
John M. Fagerlind, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Jacquelyn Fitzgibbons, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Jennifer L. Gehrts-Stoffregen, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Lonnie Guderjahn, Des Moines — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, Iles-Westover Funeral Home, Des Moines. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, West Des Moines.
Marvin L. Levins, Potosi, Wis. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. today, Hillside Cemetery, Poynette, Wis.
Dennis McClain, Ankeny, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Luke the Evangelist, Ankeny.
Richard W. Reinhardt, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Mildred E. Ryan, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Ruth M. Schmidt, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at the funeral home.
Brian M. Sheehy, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa. Memorial services: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29 at the funeral home.
Wayne F. Tauke, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, with prayer service at 2:30 p.m., and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington, Iowa.
Kenneth L. Tscharner, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, May 25, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: Noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Nicholas J. Valentine, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until time of services, Tuesday, May 25, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Gale E. Westemeier, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10: 30 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.