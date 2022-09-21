GALENA, Ill. — Patrick Allen Hyde, 57, of Galena, IL passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena at 1 PM with visitation beginning at 10 AM prior to the services. He was born on December 14, 1964, in Metairie, LA, to Dr. Paul Martin Hyde and Mary Jane (Oldenburg) Hyde. After graduating from Jesuit High School in New Orleans, Patrick continued his studies at Louisiana State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Patrick spent his school breaks in Galena working at his aunt and uncle’s campground, where he met his wife, Mary Beth. They were united in marriage on May 21, 1988 and settled down in Galena where they raised their three children: Nicholas, Alexander, and Stephanie. Patrick served most of his over 30-year career as an auditor and CPA with the Illinois Department of Insurance. Most recently, he was the Chief Financial Examiner for the Office of the Special Deputy. He had served on the board of directors and career development committee for the National Society of Financial Examiners (SOFE). Additionally, he was elected SOFE president from 2002-2003. Patrick also represented the Illinois Department of Insurance on several committees at the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, most notably the Financial Analysis and Statutory Accounting Principles working groups. Patrick was dedicated to supporting his family and his community. He volunteered with the Galena High School speech team, sold tootsie rolls as a member of the Knights of Columbus, and knocked on doors for all local Democratic candidates. Above all else, Patrick was a devoted supporter of scouting: ending his decades of service as the Committee Chairman of Galena Boy Scout Troop 95. He is survived by his wife, Mary Beth, sons Nick (Kelsey) Hyde and Alex Hyde, daughter Stephanie Hyde, and sister Amy Hyde of Baton Rouge, LA. In addition to his parents, Patrick was preceded in death by his sister, Laurie Hyde-Tull. He was a selfless lover of his family and friends. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten by those that loved him. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Galena Boy Scout Troop #95 or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.
