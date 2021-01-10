Joyce E. Steffen, age 64, of Dubuque, completed her earthly journey on Jan. 7, 2021, at Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury, IA.
Joyce was born in Dubuque, on Jan. 16, 1956, a daughter to John C. “Jack” and Emma (Radloff) Steffen. She met her love and partner in life, Wayne Eckert, in 1977, and the couple has been inseparable ever since. Joyce devoted over 20 years of her working career as a head cashier at EconoFoods until it closed. She then spent some time working with an investment firm until she eventually retired.
Joyce was an excellent bowler, she also enjoyed stockcar races, going to car shows, she was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting, and watching old movies. And was known for her great Apple Pies. Joyce was a gentle soul who embraced both life and those she loved without hesitation. She always enjoyed visiting with family and friends and cuddling up with her beloved pets, which continually brought her joy and peace at the end of the day. We will miss Joyce’s quick wit and genuine smiles moving forward, and pray that her earthly struggles are now nothing more than a distant memory as we await our eternal reunion again one day.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Joyce include her loving companion of 43 years, Wayne Eckert, Dubuque; her siblings, Dawn (David A.) Mueller, Dubuque, Charles D. “Chuck” (Beverly) Steffen, Dubuque, Tracy Steffen Sylvester, Chicago Heights, IL; as well as nieces and a nephew, Vicki (Mark) Hoftender, Philip (Jessica) Mueller, Kristina Mueller, and Michele Steffen; extended family, friends and neighbors.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.
To honor Joyce’s last wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Joyce’s family.
Joyce’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Finley Unity Point Hospital, Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional and compassionate care.
