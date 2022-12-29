BELLEVUE, Iowa — Cletus J. Victor, 91, of rural Bellevue, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral Mass will be 11:30 am, Saturday, December 31, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 9:00 am — 11:00 am, also Saturday, December 31, 2022, prior to Mass at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Burial with Military Honors by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be conducted at St. John’s Cemetery.Cletus was born August 5, 1931, the son of Joseph and Margaret (Even) Victor. After serving his country during the Korean War, he married Arlene Reeg on June 16, 1956. Cletus was a farmer through and through, taking great pride in his crops and picturesque farm. He also sold Pioneer Seeds for many years — his customers became his friends.
In addition to his corn crop, he enjoyed growing his own popcorn and gourds which were harvested during the annual family Octoberfest celebration. He was a skilled woodworker, creating many cherished scroll saw pieces. Cletus loved being outdoors, trout fishing with his buddies, and teaching his grandchildren how to fish. He was a loyal Cubs and Hawkeyes fan.
Cletus treasured time with his family and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his wife Arlene; children, Deb (Randy) Sergesketter, Tami (Marty) Sagers, Kristi (Dave) Hutchcroft, and Rob (Amy) Victor; grandchildren, Kelley (David), Amanda, Teddy, Sara (Brad), Kelsey, Alex, Andrew, Aubrey, Samuel; great-grandchildren, Camryn, Tayvia, Cayden, Karee, Garrett, Ethan, Jack, Ada, Felix, and Cyrus; his sister, Armella Kueter; brothers and sisters-in-law, Katie Reeg, Norbert Lampe and LeRoy (Jeanne) Reeg, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cletus was preceded in death by his parents, his son and daughter-in-law, Marty and Christine Victor; siblings and in-laws, Paul Kueter, Adelle (Norbert) Weinschenk, Corrine (John) Schulte, William (Marion) Reeg, Robert (Darlene) Reeg, Edwin (Dorothy) Reeg, Carlyle (Betty) Reeg, Perly Reeg and Linda Lampe.
A memorial fund has been established in Cletus’s memory.
