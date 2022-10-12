Stephen G. Hintermeister, age 74, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away peacefully at home on October 8th, 2022, after more than a year-long battle with cancer. Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences for Steve’s family may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com

Steve was born July 12, 1948, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Robert and Lois (Haywood) Hintermeister. He married Cindy Manikowski on May 24, 1975.

