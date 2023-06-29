LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Donna Marie Myers, age 84, of Livingston, WI passed away on Monday June 26, 2023, at her residence.
She was born on February 20, 1939, in Ellenboro Township Grant County Wisconsin the daughter of Floyd and Delphia (Latham) Place.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Donna Marie Myers, age 84, of Livingston, WI passed away on Monday June 26, 2023, at her residence.
She was born on February 20, 1939, in Ellenboro Township Grant County Wisconsin the daughter of Floyd and Delphia (Latham) Place.
Donna was united in marriage to Bruce Myers on February 25, 1956, in Livingston. Donna and Bruce lived various places in their early years together until moving to Livingston. Donna loved being a homemaker and providing for her family. She was a “Special Mother”. She loved to sew and made various clothes for her family along with many Barbie clothes for her kids. Donna enjoyed crocheting, knitting, cross-stitching, quilting, and afghans for family and friends. As her family grew, Donna became a daycare provider for area children, for many years, and loved having little babies around her home. In her later years, she was employed at TNT as a waitress and cook, and later the Friendly Place in Livingston. Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who adored her family. She was a very quiet and humble person with a huge passion for her family.
Donna is survived by her three children; Terry (Paulette) Myers of Dubuque, IA, Cathy Champion of Portage, and Lori Myers of Livingston, three grandchildren; Kami (Gabe) Chavez of Libertyville, IL, Joshua (Connie) Champion of Portage, and Joel (Justin Huska) Champion of Racine, two great-grandchildren; Beckett Chavez and Jude Champion, and her in-laws; Denny (Diane) Myers, Arlyne Place of Livingston, and Barb Myers of Rewey.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bruce on May 9, 2017, daughter and son-in-law Tami (Dave) Hanson, son-in-law Jack Champion, along with six siblings: Milton Place, Eunice Wachershauser, Avanelle Sedbrook, Wendell “Buzz” Place, Eldon “Red” Place, Audrey Stassi.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday July 3, 2023, at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston, WI with burial to follow in the Rock Church Cemetery rural Livingston. Visitation will be held from 4-7:00 P.M. on Sunday July 2, 2023, at the Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church on Monday morning. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.