Nancy C. Rodas, 81, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, Dubuque. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 9-10:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Nancy was born on January 11, 1941, in Garnavillo, Iowa, the daughter of Alto and Helen (Imlau) Rodas. She married Loren Rodas on August 18, 1963. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2013.
Nancy and Loren enjoyed many years of boating on the Mississippi River, as well as vacations to Hawaii, Florida, Texas, Arizona, and the Gulf Coast. In retirement, Nancy enjoyed baking, flower gardening, and watching the birds. She cherished time spent with family and enjoyed an occasional game of euchre. All “puppies” held a special place in Nancy’s heart, especially her beloved companion Chaz. Nancy worked in the medical industry for many years.
Survivors include two daughters, Brenda (Troy) Middendorf, Cuba City, and Darci (Dale) Middaugh, Sussex, WI; three grandsons, Ryan (Carlee) Redfearn, Morgan and Mason Middaugh; great-grandsons, Calan and his baby brother on the way; a brother, Leon (Donalle) Rodas; a sister-in-law, Janis Rodas; nieces and nephews; and her sweet puppy Bo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Elmer and Lyla Rodas; brother-in-law, Dwight Rodas; and niece, Danielle Pape.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Hazel Green Area Rescue Squad or the Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Hawkeye Care Center for their loving care of Nancy.