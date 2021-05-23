HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — David A. Duda, 85, of Hazel Green, WI, passed into the next life on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Epione Pavilion, Cuba City, WI.
A Celebration of Life service with military honors accorded will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 30th, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call on Sunday, May 30th, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a David A. Duda Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o David Duda Family, PO Box 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.