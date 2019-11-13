Charles A. Reinert, 87, of Dubuque, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, also at the funeral home.
Charles was born on June 23, 1932, in Dubuque, the son of Joseph and Ida (Loewen) Reinert. Charles was raised on the family farm in Sherrill, Iowa, and attended St. Peter and Paul School. As a young man, he worked for several farmers as a hired hand. He then worked for the former Dubuque Packing Company, and then later FDL Foods, Inc. He retired after 42 years and then worked part-time at the former Econo Foods and was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. He later recycled pop cans “for a little something to do.” He enjoyed being around people and always had a story or joke to tell. He loved putting a smile on your face, and just generally giving you a hard time.
He married Dolores (Bleile) Reinert on June 14, 1958, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Balltown, Iowa. They became proud parents to Margaret (Dolly), in 1964. Charles enjoyed the simple things in life, playing cards, taking walks, cutting grass, car rides and always a good dish of ice cream.
Charles was devoted to his family and always enjoyed spending time with them. His grandchildren were his special pride and joy; he always said, “if I knew grandchildren were so fun, I would’ve had them first.”
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Dolores; daughter, Margaret (Nick) McGrath, of Dubuque; grandson, Nicholas, of Dallas, Texas; and granddaughter, Jessica, of Dubuque; his siblings, Bernard (Lori) Reinert, of St. Louis, Mo., Frank (Beverly) Reinert, of Dubuque, Peter (Betty) Reinert, of Hazel Green, Wis., Catherine Orman, of San Rafael, Calif., Raphael Reinert, of Dubuque, and Molly (Mike) Murray, of Olney, Ill.; his siblings-in-law, Leon (Marie) Bleile, Cletus (Sally) Bleile, Margaret Heiderscheit and Betty Barth, all of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and parents-in-law (Victor and Margaret Bleile); siblings, John (Margie) Reinert, Mary (Paul) Noesen, Sr. Clare Reinert, Tony (Pauley) Reinert, Herman Reinert, Lucy (Ken) Donovan and Joe (Karel) Reinert; sister-in-law, Glenda Reinert; brother-in-law, Stan Orman; and siblings-in-law, Delbert Bleile, Raphael (Anna Mae) Bleile and Ken Heiderscheit.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Stonehill who provided loving care to Charles and his family. They would also like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their care and comfort provided to Charles this last month. A special thank-you goes out to Dr. John Whalen, who provided excellent care and comfort to Charles for the last several years of his life.