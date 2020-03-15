GALENA, Ill. — Anna Mae Edmonds, 89, of Galena, IL, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Care Initiatives, Dubuque, IA.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, rural Galena.
She was born September 11, 1930, in Menominee, IL, the daughter of Louis and Alverna (Kuhl) Kieffer. She married Charles “Chuck” Edmonds on November 24, 1949, in Galena, where they farmed and raised their family of 10 children. He preceded her in death on December 29, 2001. Anna Mae held several jobs throughout her life serving the people of Galena as a waitress and housekeeper. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, St. Michael’s Catholic Church and St. Michael’s Altar & Rosary Society. Anna Mae enjoyed working in her large garden on Rocky Hill, sewing and mending for her family, baking bread and cookies, bowling, tending to her rose bushes and a good game of euchre.
She is survived by her children, Dave, Dennis (Joyce), Richard “Dick,” Greg (Clarene), Mark, Tim, Becky (Tom) Ruchti, Scott (Laura), and Jeff; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Diane Edmonds; one brother, Pete (Janet) Kieffer; one sister, Jane (Larry) Daniels; and a sister-in-law, Carol Kieffer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Charles “Chuck” Edmonds; daughter-in-law, Tina Edmonds; grandson, Matthew Edmonds; five brothers, Steve, Pat, Dan, Dave and Louie Kieffer; and two sisters, Lois Donatsch and Rosie Gaine.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Care Initiatives, St. Croix Hospice and all those that stopped to visit or send her a card to brighten her day.
