EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Helen E. Oster, 90, of East Dubuque, Ill., was called home to eternal peace and love on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Father Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 until 5 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish scripture service will be at 12:30 p.m.
Helen was born on January 30, 1929, in Bellevue, Iowa, the daughter of John and Eleanor (Davis) Hingtgen. She married Oswald “Ozzie” Oster on June 4, 1949, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2012.
She graduated from the former Immaculate Conception Academy in 1947. Helen was a member of the Academy Alumni, a member of St. Mary’s Parish and its Altar and Rosary Society in East Dubuque. She worked at the former General Dry Battery Factory and the former Warehouse Market, both in Dubuque.
Helen loved her travels to Mexico, England, Las Vegas, Texas, New England and many trips to cabins on the lakes in northern Wisconsin. She also enjoyed luncheons with lifelong friends from I.C. Academy and the Mother’s Club.
Family was of the utmost importance to Mom. She raised and was instrumental in her grandchildren’s upbringing. Mom was always looking forward to the next family gathering, including the annual fall trips to the apple orchards at Gays Mills, Wis.
Surviving are her children, Tom (Doris Quinlan) Oster, of Shawano, Wis., Terri (Oster) Hanson and Lee Weiss, of Roanoke, Ind., and John (Tracy Holdridge) Oster, of East Dubuque; her daughter-in-law, Deb (Mihalakis) Oster, of Hazel Green, Wis.; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, whom she cherished and enjoyed being with.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eleanor; her husband Ozzie; a son, Jim; and her siblings, Mick, Vern and Roger Hingtgen.
Helen’s family would like to express our deep appreciation and sincere thank-you to all of the people who cared for Mom with patience and compassion. Thank you to Mom’s neighbors, doctors, nurses and CNA’s at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, to all the people on the Skilled Nursing Floor at Stonehill Care Center, everyone at Assisi Village, nurses and CNA’s and staff on the Hospice and Palliative Care Floor at Stonehill, to all those special people from Hospice of Dubuque. To our family of cousins for their support, thank you. Also to Fr. Peter of St. Mary’s in East Dubuque for his help and compassion.
Our mom’s everlasting words to us are, “Remember, material things don’t mean much, the most important thing is to be kind and good to each other.”
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque.
