SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Lucille Herbst, age 95, of Shullsburg, Wis., passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, Wis.
She was born April 10, 1924, on the Aurit family farm in rural Shullsburg, the daughter of Andrew Henry and Leone (Hayes) Aurit. Lucille graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1942. After high school, she attended Madison College for one year. Following college, Lucille worked as a secretary for the Madison Public Schools system for nine years. On February 23, 1952, Lucille married Lester M. Herbst at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg. Following their marriage, Lucille moved back to Shullsburg, Once rooted in the area, Lucille started working for Microswitch in Warren, Ill., as a secretary, for 30 years.
Lucille is survived by one sister, Marie Meloy, of Indianapolis, Ind.; two nieces, Julie (Glenn) Ramaker, of Cuba City, and Leslie (Jim) Beau, of Benton, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lester Herbst, on April 14, 1995; one brother, George Aurit; one sister, Catherine Cruse; and two brothers-in-law, Frank Meloy and Gerald Cruse.
Lucille was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg and its Altar Rosary Society. She was also a proud member of St. Vincent de Paul Society, Habitat for Humanity, International Red Cross, Food for the Poor and the Nature Conservancy. Lucille loved reading, taking photographs, studying the Bible and gardening. She loved all animals, but had a special place in her heart for cats.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 344 N. Judgement St. in Shullsburg, with Rev. Sudhakar Devarapu officiating. A visitation will occur from 9 until 10:30 a.m., also at the church, where a rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Matthew’s Cemetery.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Lucille’s name.