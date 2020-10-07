Edward J. Breitbach, 87, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
Ed was born December 24, 1932, in Key West, Iowa, the son of William and Agnes (Lynch) Breitbach. He married Arlene T. Streif on December 28, 1954, in Bankston, Iowa. They were able to enjoy 62 years, raising a family and building cherished memories together.
Ed was a longtime member of the Church of the Resurrection. For over 30 years he delivered mail and the Telegraph Herald throughout Dubuque County. Many would recognize him in his signature Volkswagen Bugs. He enjoyed his retirement years working at Derby Grange Golf. He enjoyed fixing machinery, tractors, cars and doing anything for his family.
Ed took much joy being with his children, grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, Sue (Scott) Matye, of Shullsburg, WI, Paul (Vicki) Breitbach, of Dubuque, Ron (Mary) Breitbach, of Dubuque, Julie (Don) Sherman, of Robins, IA, and Nancy (Tony) Mustain, of Gordonsville, VA; 19 grandchildren, Michelle (Gerhard) Lourens, Tim O’Neal, Becky (Jared) Stein, Sara (Becky) Bender, Lisa Hefel, Brett Matye, Hunter Matye, Josh (Sara) Breitbach, Zach (Kelly) Breitbach, Tony (Brittani) Breitbach, Rachel (Jason) Cox, Lauren (Sean) Faherty, Tyler (Nicole) Breitbach, Casey (Justin) Smith, Shawn Breitbach, Sammy Sherman, Brooke Sherman, Jake Mustain, and Niki Mustain; 27 great-grandchildren; siblings; Jim (Harlene) Breitbach, Joan Staver, Rose (Fran) Brune, Dorie (Wayne) Dodds, Bill (Jeanne) Breitbach; in-laws, Sr. Mildred Streif, Laura Streif and Donna Streif.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; his parents; father and mother in-law, George and Mary Streif; his daughter, Deb O’Neal; granddaughter, Melinda O’Neal; a great-grandson, Jordan O’Neal; siblings, Ramona Kluesner, Tom Breitbach; in laws, Ed Streif, Alice Wilwert Oeth, Gilbert Wilwert, Bernard Oeth, Marion and Wayne Kirmse, Darrell and Lorraine Streif, and Don Staver.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially, Paul, Ryan, and Kelli for their compassionate care during this time. Ed was able to live the last few years of his life in his own home with the help of his grandson, Shawn, as his caring roommate. For this, the family will be forever grateful.
A memorial fund has been established in Ed’s memory.
