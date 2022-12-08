Duane Arnold Wolter, 86, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly on Tuesday December 6, 2022, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday December 9, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 5213 St Catherine Road, with Father David Ambrosy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the start of Mass at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Duane was born on August 5, 1936, in Guttenberg, Iowa, son of Harold and Barbara (Junk) Wolter. He attended St. Raphael’s Cathedral School and Loras Academy. On July 28, 1956, Duane married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Ann Arthofer, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. Together, Duane and Barbara raised seven children. He was employed at the Dubuque Packing Co. for 45 years.
Duane was a devoted Catholic and a family man. He was a simple man who was focused on making sure his family was taken care of. Duane was happiest at family gatherings, camping trips, and picnics. As much as he loved family and friends, nobody was safe from one of his wise cracks, being picked on, or a beating in a game of cribbage or euchre.
He enjoyed sports and was a talented pitcher for fastpitch softball teams. He also coached little league baseball, the church softball league, and 4H basketball.
Duane is survived by his loving wife Barb, his seven children: Mike (Mick) Wolter, Bitzie (Ronnie) Decker, Ann (Doc) Cooley, Sandy (Phil) Schoenberger, Rob (fiancée Jolene) Wolter, Susie (Jim) Smith, and Dan (Denise) Wolter, his grandchildren: Nathan (Megan) Wolter, Lindsey Wolter, Brian (Amy) Decker, Jason (Zach) Decker, Katie (Drew) Simpson, Nick (Megan) Cooley, Megan (Mike) Shaw, Luke (Chelsea) Cooley, Austin (Tara) Cooley, Tyler Schoenberger, Michael Smith, Matt Smith, Kelsey (Aaron) Weinschenk, and Peyton Wolter, 21 great grandchildren, five siblings Al (Olive “Buzz”) Wolter, Loren (Rosemary) Wolter, Harold (Sharon) Wolter, RuthAnn (Gerald) Burger, and Barbara (Thomas) Tuthill, and sisters-in-law Janet Wolter, Karen Wolter, Judy Arthofer, and Mary Allen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a very special grandson Jacob Wolter, sister Rosemary (Earl) Fagan, brothers LaVern and Dennis Wolter, parents-in-law Clarence (Artie) and Bernice Arthofer, brothers-in-law Tom (Toni) Arthofer, Dave Allen, and James Arthofer.
Duane’s family would like to thank the Asbury Police and first responders for their compassion and professionalism given to Duane when they were called upon. Thank you, also, to the staff and residents at the Village Cooperative, and Dr. Rahm for their kindness and support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.