James (Jim) Eggleston Giesen of Dubuque died Sept. 27, 2022. A visitation service will be held 4:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30 at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview, 2659 JFK Road, where prayer and a sharing of memories will be at 6:30. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Church of the Resurrection, Sat., Oct 1 at 10:30 a.m. Both services will be livestreamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.

Jim was born in Minneapolis, MN on Nov. 16, 1937, son of Earl and Patricia (Eggleston) Giesen. He grew up in Delano, MN, and graduated from Delano High School. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in June 1960 with a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree.

