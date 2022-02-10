EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Evelyn “Evie” Gloria Stieber, 89, of Dubuque, stepped into heaven on Tuesday, February 8, at Bell Tower Retirement Community, East Dubuque, IL.
Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00a.m., Friday, February 11, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00a.m. Entombment will be in the Resurrection Garden Mausoleum, Mount Calvary Cemetery. The family kindly requests all guests wear masks and observe social distancing. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Evie’s story began November 25, 1932 in Dubuque. She was the sixth of eight daughters born to Carl and Evelyn E. (Stillmunks) Schrup. She married Jerome “Romie” Stieber on May 29, 1954. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2000.
Evie graduated from St. Joseph Academy, and went to work at the Dubuque County Courthouse, where she met her husband Romie. Later in life Evie attended secretarial school at NITI (NICC) and worked as a receptionist for several companies in the Tri-State area. Evie was also an active member of Dubuque County Right to Life.
She was a faithful Catholic and was devoted to Jesus and the Blessed Mother. Evie served as a Lay Missionary for the Eternal Word. Evie formed many close friendships, especially with Polly Splinter and others in her group. She enjoyed crochet, knitting, making missionary rosaries, and playing the piano. Evie, known as “DeeDee” to her family, was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be sadly missed.
Evie is survived by her children, Carla Jon (Wesley) Galliart, of East Dubuque, IL, Eva Lynn (Jerry) Vize, of Dubuque, Tracy Rose Stieber, of Washington, D.C., and Jerome “Jory” Stieber, of Bethesda, MD; seven grandchildren, Wendy, Heather, Austin, Melinda, Andrew, Danielle, and Dylan; eleven great grandchildren; her sisters, Mary Kay “Shatzie” Speak, of Davenport, IA, and Karen (Mike) Pauly of Winterset, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Rita Palen, Dorothy Brown, Arlys Runde, Elizabeth Schrup, and Sally Ryan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a later donation to Evie’s favorite charities.
Evie’s family wishes to extend a most heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Bell Tower Retirement Community and Hospice of Dubuque for all the love and care given to Evie.