Robert B. Bonnet, Lena, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lena. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Leamon Funeral Home, Lena.
Kathy A. Erner, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Leo J. Gansen Jr., Epworth, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, St. John’s Catholic Church, Placid, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. today, and after 9 a.m. Friday, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth.
David A. Hahn, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Jerome A. Hauk, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore.
Matthew G. Hurm, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista St. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today at the church.
Terese A. McCarthy, Dodgeville, Wis., formerly of Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, St. Rose Catholic Church, 519 West Roosevelt St., Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Ronald R. McIntyre, Galena, Ill. — Services: 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: After 4 p.m. today until time of services at the chapel.
Patrick W. McTaggart, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elkader. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the church.
Donald P. Miller, Arlington, Texas, formerly of Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Ann M. Novinska, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore.
Sister Ann (Michaud) O’Hara, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Sinsinawa Motherhouse. Wake service: 6:30 p.m. today at the motherhouse.
William C. Ousley, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Marlys Pfeiffer, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, McGregor. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Sister Mary Ann Ruhde, BVM, Dubuque — Services: 10:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Marian Hall Chapel. Visitation: 9 a.m. Friday until time of services at the chapel.
Merle Woerdehoff, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, until time of services at the church.
Gene P. Zumhoff, Marion, Iowa — Services: Noon Saturday, Feb. 29, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, until time of services at the funeral home.