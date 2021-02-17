Jacob Blanchard, beloved son of Bill and Cathy Blanchard, and brother to loving sister Brittney Blanchard, passed from this life at his home on Friday February 12, 2021.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be held at 4:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Please remember to wear your mask and if you are unable to attend, a livestream of the funeral Mass will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Jacob first and foremost loved his family and many friends. Jacob was a lover of a wide variety of outdoor activities ranging from skiing the mountains in Colorado with sister Brittney, jet skiing, motorcycle riding, and snowboarding — in which he excelled, winning numerous medals against strong competition. During his early teenage years, Jacob loved roaming around Dubuque with friends on his skateboard and performing stunts at the local skatepark. Jacob was fearless in attacking and performing unbelievable tricks on a snowboard or skateboard. Jacob’s numerous hospital visits could attest to that statement. Jacob lived life to the fullest during his twenty-five years, always up to any adventure his family and friends could dream up. If you wanted to explore or go on a spontaneous adventure Jacob was your man.
Jacob recently purchased a house in which he spent many loving hours remodeling with Billy and Cathy. Jacob was known to be frugal in many ways. Turning off lights as he left the room and making sure the temperature was set just right to save on utility bills, but generous in spending time with family and friends. A few months after purchasing his house, Jacob brought who he called his “Little Daughter” into his home, known to everyone else as Coco the dog. Jacob would frequently stop by to check on Grandma Shirley and Grandpa Mel to see if they needed anything. Jacob enjoyed playing jokes on his sister Brittney, he called her “BiT-ney” in a funny voice, he even convinced her to fly off a jump in a terrain park while snowboarding in Colorado together. Jacob would check in with Mom and Dad everyday just to stay in touch. Jacob knew what mattered in life, and that was relationships. Jacob left behind many memories of laughter, joy, sorrow, and kindness. Goodbye to our sweet baby boy, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend Jacob Blanchard.
Those left behind to grieve and celebrate Jacob’s life are his parents, Bill and Cathy Blanchard; sister, Brittney; Grandparents, Melvin and Shirly Maas; numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends.
Jacob was proceeded in death by Grandpa Tom Blanchard; Grandma Betty Blanchard; and Uncle Brett Blanchard.