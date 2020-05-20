BERNARD, Iowa — Constance M. “Connie” Manders, 81, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home in Bernard, Iowa.
Memorial Service and Mass for Connie will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Garryowen, Iowa, at a later date. Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, in Fillmore, Iowa, at a later date. Reiff Funeral Home, in Cascade, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Constance Manders Family, P.O. 430, Cascade, Iowa 52033.
Connie was born December 18, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of William A. and Callista (Klocker) Knepper. She was a graduate of St. Patrick’s High School, in Garryowen, Iowa. On March 23, 1957, she was united in marriage to George Manders at St. Raphael Cathedral, in Dubuque, Iowa.
She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and loved watching all their games. She adored her time with her family and friends. Her door was always open for family and friends to come and stay as long as they would like. She truly enjoyed hosting holiday get-togethers at her house and playing cards and other games. She had the patience of a monk and worked as hard as a farmer. She worked at Trappist Caskets for 18 years until her retirement.
Connie was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish, in Garryowen, Iowa.
Connie is survived by her husband, George Manders, of Bernard, IA; three children, David (Friend Barb) Manders, Donald Manders, both of Bernard, IA, and Dennis (Friend Nancy) Manders, of Zwingle; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister, Catherine “Kate” Palm, of Dubuque, IA; a daughter-in-law, Linda Schuller-Manders; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Douglas Manders, on April 8, 2005; Three brothers, Nicholas Knepper, in infancy, David Knepper, on December 21, 1970, and Loras Pat Knepper, on December 11, 1987; brother-in-law, Dennis Palm; one nephew, Steve Knepper, on January 13, 1987.
Connie’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the doctors, nurses and caretakers for their extraordinary efforts and kind compassionate treatment of Connie.
