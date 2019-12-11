SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Brian Robert “Squirrel” Busker, 40, of Scales Mound, Ill., passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, as the result of a hunting accident in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Galena Bible Church, 11108 U. S. 20 West, in Galena, Ill., with Pastors Adam Mostert and Bill Longmore officiating. Burial will be in the Scales Mound Twp. Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, and from 9:30 until 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the church. The Miller & Steinke Funeral Home of Scales Mound is in charge of arrangements.
Brian was born on February 2, 1979, at Monroe, Wis., the son of Dwight J. and Judy (Beach) Busker. He was a graduate of Scales Mound High School, the class of 1997.
Brian worked for Glasson Painting, then was self-employed as B & B Painting. He was currently working for Klippert Painting.
He loved his children and loved spending time with them. Brian enjoyed hunting, ice fishing and the great outdoors. He was an avid Bears, Cubs and Bulls fan. He enjoyed grilling out and spending time with his family and friends. He loved music and the band “Sublime”.
Brian is survived by his mother, Judy, and step-dad, Dave Carscallen, of Scales Mound; a daughter, Briana Busker, of Dubuque, IA; a son, Brody Busker; and Brody’s mother, Jami Lopp, of Scales Mound; his brothers, Jason (Shannon) Busker, of Apple River, Jeremy (Mariea) Busker, of Virginia, and Robert Busker, of Scales Mound; his sister, Melissa (Jose) Brito, of Scales Mound; step-brother Chad (Jolene) Carscallen, of Florida; step-sisters, Sherry (George) Byerly, of Georgia, Lisa Silvey, of Georgia, and Caitlin Carscallen, of North Carolina; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dwight; his paternal and maternal grandparents; his aunt, Susie Doherty; and uncle, Gary Dagel.
A Brian R. “Squirrel” Busker memorial fund has been established.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.