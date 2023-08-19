DELHI, Iowa — Willis “Willie” J. Elgin, 84, of Delhi, Iowa passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Visitation for Willie will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on Monday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Delhi.
Mass of Christian Burial for Willie will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, August 21, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Delhi, Iowa, with Rev. Gabriel Anderson presiding. Burial will be held at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Earlville, Iowa.
Willie was born on September 23, 1938, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Nicholas and Stella (Hess) Elgin. He received his education from St. Clemens Catholic High School in Bankston, Iowa. On September 29, 1962, he was united in marriage to Dorothy “Dot” Deutmeyer at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, Iowa. Willie was a hard-working farmer for 46 years and was very particular in everything he did. Willie enjoyed working and playing cards with his neighbors.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who truly enjoyed spending time with his family especially the grandchildren and attending their sporting events. Willie loved playing Basketball and serving mass in his younger days. He was an avid New York Yankee and IH Red fan.
Willie was a member of the St. John’s Parish in Delhi, Iowa.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 60 years, Dot Elgin of Delhi; five children, Duane (Tina) Elgin, Dawne (Bob) Fischer, Wanda (Dave) Hillers all of Manchester, Terry (Brenda) Elgin of Earlville, and Scott (Steph) Elgin of Lincoln, NE; 14 grandchildren, Alex (Fiancé, Nicole Schilling) and Evan (Brezlyn Grote) Elgin, Amber (Tim) Andrews, Ryan (Kinzi) Fischer, Jeremy (Shawnae) Fischer, Brianna Fischer, Taylor Elgin, Nikki (Drew) Wetovick, Ty Elgin, Brock Hillers and Kendra Hillers, Trevor (Maggie McGrane) Elgin, Brooke Elgin and Trista Elgin; 8 great grandchildren; two brothers, Bob Elgin of Peosta, and Marvin Elgin of Durango; six sisters, Rosemary Kruse of Bankston, LouAnn Deutmeyer and Sharon Ludwig both of Dyersville, Betty (Dave) Ludwig of Worthington, Linda Elgin of Dubuque, and Madonna (Dan) Gibbs of Farley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mae Elgin of Dyersville, Steve (Nancy) Deutmeyer of Asbury, Beverly (James) Vaske, Karen (Peter) Kluesner both of New Vienna, Ellen (Jerry) Smith, Von (Steve) Demmer both of Farley, and Brenda (Gary) Boge of Hopkinton; and many nieces and nephews.
Willie is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jim (Theresa) Elgin, and Don Elgin; four sisters, Dorothy Elgin, Grace (Larry) Davis, Diane (Vince) Ehrlich, and Darlene (Ralph) Kramer; mother and father-in-law, Clarence and Estelle (Boeckenstedt) Deutmeyer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Danny Kruse, Tom Ludwig, Bill Deutmeyer, and Gladys Elgin.
A Willis “Willie” J. Elgin memorial fund has been established.
The Elgin family would like to give a special thank you to the Nurses and staff at the Good Neighbor Home, Care Initiatives Hospice and Earlville Volunteer EMS and Fire Department for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Willie.