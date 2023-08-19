DELHI, Iowa — Willis “Willie” J. Elgin, 84, of Delhi, Iowa passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation for Willie will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on Monday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Delhi.

